Manx Care reminds everyone to ‘mask up’!

Manx Care is reminding members of the public that medical grade IIR fluid-resistant facemasks need to be worn in all of the health and social care settings it operates across the Island, in line with new Covid-19 guidance announced by the Chief Minister last night (Sunday 28 November 2021). This includes including Noble’s Hospital, Ramsey District Cottage Hospital, Primary Care Settings including GP surgeries, and all Care Homes and Day Services.

Fresh masks are provided free at every entrance, and are the best protection for patients, visitors, and those around them when worn correctly. They should be worn to fully cover both the nose and mouth.

Manx Care has developed a poster campaign called ‘Mask Up!’ to help members of the public understand which type of mask they should be wearing, and how to wear them – and then dispose of them – correctly. The posters will be displayed across the Island’s health and social care settings, alongside promotion of this important message across Manx Care’s social media channels (@ManxCare on Facebook and Twitter).

This isn’t a change in Manx Care’s policy; it’s been a requirement that all members of the public visiting its health and social care settings have had to wear a medical grade IIR fluid-resistant facemask for a number of months now, unless exempt from doing so. However, in line with the Island’s move to Level Two of its Covid-19 escalation plan, this serves as a timely reminder for all members of the public to wear the correct type of facemask in the correct position on the face, fully covering both the nose and mouth.

However, Manx Care is asking all members of the public to voluntarily take a Lateral Flow Test (LFD) around 45 minutes to one hour before visiting one of its health and social care settings in order to detect individuals who may be infected with the Covid-19 virus, but who may be asymptomatic. This is a change in policy, and comes into immediate effect today. The LFDs in use on the Island are able to detect the new Omicron variant.

Manx Care’s Chief Executive, Teresa Cope, commented: