Government welcomes findings of election observation mission

The final report of the election observation mission on the recent general election has been welcomed by the Isle of Man Government.

The mission was conducted by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) British Islands and Mediterranean Region. Members of the mission observed preparations for the election and attended polling stations and count venues across the Island’s 12 constituencies on polling day. They also gathered evidence from a range of key stakeholders, including deputy returning officers, candidates, voters and election officials.

The report states that: “Overall, the Mission found that the Isle of Man’s electoral framework was conducive to holding democratic elections, in line with international standards.” It also commented on the successful introduction of innovative practices and highlighted areas for further improvement, in particular the accessibility at polling stations.

The Government is already carrying out its own analysis of the 2021 general election, which was the first to be conducted under modernised legislation.

The CPA’s findings, together with the recommendations in its final report, will be taken into account as part of a post-election review which will include seeking feedback from candidates and those involved in the election process.

In early 2022 an Isle of Man Electoral Commission will also be appointed for the first time to look at constituency boundaries and other election issues as directed by Tynwald.

Minister for the Cabinet Office Kate Lord-Brennan said: