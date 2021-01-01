Flumes and splash zone to open at National Sports Centre

The much anticipated flumes, leisure pool and splash zone will open at the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas on Tuesday.

It follows a multi-million pound revamp of the swimming area and a series of successful preview events attended by school children and members of the NSC swimming programme.

All new features will be available during daily fun filled 90 minute sessions with a band system to ensure they don’t get too busy. These slots can be booked up to a week in advance on the Manx Sport and Recreation website.

It means people will be able to experience the longer, faster flumes which have been designed with contrasting coloured translucent stripes inside to create a "warp tunnel" effect when in use. The shallow leisure pool and ‘Coral Cove’ splash zone – complete with water jets and smaller slide - will also be available for younger children to enjoy.

The project has created a more open feel to the shallow beach pool, which is ideal for parents helping toddlers get used to the water.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

“We are delighted that people will finally be able to take advantage of these wonderful new facilities which are a great addition to the fantastic facilities already available at our National Sports Centre.”

People must be at least 120cm (1.2m) tall to ride the flumes in line with the manufacturer’s recommendations and children using Coral Cove, where the shallow water is perfect for non-swimmers, must be at least two years of age and accompanied by a responsible adult.

The official opening had been scheduled for the start of the month but some issues were identified during the sign-off process – none of which affected safety. The majority of these have been resolved and a timeframe agreed with the contractor for the remaining works.

The NSC is run by Manx Sport and Recreation, and has a range of indoor and outdoor sports facilities available to enjoy all year around, alongside a newly opened Aqua café.