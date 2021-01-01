Storm Arwen: take precautions and plan journeys

An Amber weather warning is in place for the Isle of Man from 6pm tonight until 11am tomorrow.

Residents are being encouraged to take precautions and to plan journeys carefully.

The Mountain Road and The Sloc and Rushen Round Table Road will close at 7pm this evening and reopen at 9am on Saturday.

There may be some disruption to bus services. See if your bus is on its ways by using the new online feature: www.findmybus.im

Secure your properties today while it is daylight and make sure that any loose items in the garden are secure, such as garden furniture and trampolines.

In exposed areas the wind chill factor from the northerly winds will be sub-zero and feature gusts of 80mph.

There may be structural damage to some buildings so be aware of the danger of falling debris. The prevailing northerly wind may damage structures, power lines and trees that are not normally affected by westerly storms.

Check with organisers before attending any events or clubs this evening or tomorrow morning.

The Department of Infrastructure and Manx Utilities will post updates on their respective social media channels, and relay messages from the Met Office.

Reports of fallen trees or blocked roads should be called through to the DoI’s Ellerslie Control on 672000 or the Emergency Services Joint Control Room on 697327.

Any disruption to power should be reported to Manx Utilities on 687687.

In the event of an emergency ring 999.