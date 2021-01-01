LoveIOM hospitality gift card goes on presale today

The LoveIOM Gift Card, an initiative that rewards consumers for spending in local hospitality businesses, will be available to purchase from today. The initiative has been launched to encourage residents and businesses to give the gift of local this Christmas, and the card can be purchased online at the LoveIOM website.

The gift card can be used across a number of the Island’s hospitality businesses and a full list of merchants can be found on the website. Merchants are still welcome to register with the scheme, and can do so by emailing: merchants@loveiom.com

The LoveIOM Gift Card, which is similar to a high street gift card, is like a digital boarding pass and sits in your Apple or Android wallet. Physical gift cards can also be purchased online and delivered by post for individuals looking to give a physical card as an alternative Christmas present this year.

The LoveIOM Gift Card presale is now open and the gift cards can be redeemed at participating merchants from the 4 January 2022 in order to provide a boost to local businesses after Christmas. Food, alcohol and accommodation stays can all be purchased using the card supporting the hospitality trade generally.

To celebrate this first of its kind scheme in the Isle of Man, a limited number of cards will be available with an additional cashback reward. A bonus credit of 25% will be automatically added to the card when purchased (capped at £10 cashback). For example, when purchasers buy a card for £40 as a gift for a friend, family member or employee this Christmas, an additional £10 will be added to the card, for free, bringing the total amount on the card to £50.

Further incentives are also planned for the future, including a mid-week dining cashback incentive in January 2022 called ‘Why Not Weekdays’ that will reward consumers with 25% cashback on their meal when they spend in merchant businesses. Half a million pounds has been set aside for this specific incentive from the Economic Recovery Group in support of the local economy.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘Christmas is the opportune time to support and champion our local businesses. The LoveIOM Gift Card has been designed to reward people who are supporting our hospitality sector and this is a real opportunity to try something new or to return to an old favourite – and get cashback for doing so. ‘Local businesses are the beating heart of our Island, and every time a LoveIOM Gift Card is purchased, whether it be for a Christmas gift for friends or family or for personal spending, you will be directly putting money back into our local restaurants, cafés and accommodation providers. ‘I am delighted to see this initiative, which was initially suggested by industry, being launched. The Department for Enterprise continues to monitor the position in the local economy and this card provides a platform to further stimulate our local economy if required. This is just the beginning for the LoveIOM Gift Card scheme and I hope everyone will take part in the Island’s biggest ever buy local initiative.’

Tiffany Kerruish, co-owner of The Fynoderee Distillery, who has signed up to the LoveIOM Gift Card Scheme, commented:

‘Fynoderee are delighted to become a member of the LoveIOM Gift Card scheme. Many hospitality businesses see a downturn in trade during the winter months, so this scheme couldn’t have come at a better time. ‘With the added bonus of cashback incentives for consumers, I’m sure we will see an increase in traffic at our Fyn Bar and Distillery Shop in Ramsey. This is a real first for the Island, and a chance for our locals to demonstrate their loyalty to home-grown food and drink. I hope to see our great Manx public really support local hospitality this winter and look forward to welcoming new faces, and returning ones in the distillery over the next few months.’

A fully branded corporate LoveIOM Gift Card is also available for local businesses looking to reward or gift staff and corporate customers this Christmas, while also giving back to the local community. Organisations can register their interest for a corporate card online.



Greg Ellison, CEO, at Capital International, who has purchased £1,000 worth of LoveIOM Gift Cards for staff this month, commented:

‘Like many other businesses, we regularly reward our loyal staff members with corporate incentives, awards and gifts. Typically we would opt for an online gift card from one of the national chains or online retailers, however when we heard about the LoveIOM Gift Card initiative, we saw this as a real opportunity to not only reward our staff; but our local business owners too. ‘We saw the gift card as a fun and alternative gift this year for employees, and also a wonderful opportunity for us to support the local business community; we really hope our staff can relish this chance to support local, save some money – and have fun in the process!’

Sign up to the LoveIOM mailing list to keep up to date on new merchants and incentives. Alternatively, you can follow LoveIOM on Facebook (@loveiom.im) and Instagram (@love.iom) for further announcements.

For full terms and conditions, and for further information on the gift card initiative, visit the Terms and Conditions page on the LoveIOM website.