Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

On 23 November 2021 the United Nations Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee added one entry to its Sanctions List.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entry has been added and is now subject to an asset freeze.

ALI, Emraan

DOB: 04/07/1967. POB: Rio Claro, Trinidad and Tobago a.k.a: ABU JIHAD TNT

Nationality: (1) Trinidad and Tobago (2) United States of America Passport Details: (1) TB162181 (Trinidad and Tobago. Issued on 27 January 2015, expired 26 January 2020.) (2) 420985453 (United States of America. Expired 6 February 2017.) National Identification no: 19670704052 (Trinidad and Tobago)

Address: (1) United States of America, (previous location- January 1991-2008). (2) United States of America, (In detention, Federal Detention Center ‑ Miami, Register Number: 10423-509). (3) #7 Guayaguayare Road, Rio Claro, Trinidad, (previous location circa 2003). (4) #12 Rio Claro Mayaro Road, Rio Claro, Trinidad, (previous location 2008-March 2015).

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): AQD0373 (UN Ref): QDi.430. (Further Identifying Information): Senior member of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), listed as Al-Qaida in Iraq (QDe.115). Recruited for ISIL and instructed individuals to perpetrate terrorist acts via online video. Physical description: height 176 cm, weight 73 kg, medium built, colour of eyes- brown, colour of hair- black/bald, complexion- brown. Speaks English. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: https://www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals. (Gender): Male

Listed on: 25/11/2021 Last Updated: 25/11/2021 Group ID: 14153.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU. Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Libya and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.