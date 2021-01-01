Landing card reminder ahead of festive travel

Visitors travelling to the Isle of Man over the festive period are reminded that they must complete a landing form before they arrive.

Regardless of entry status, anyone jetting off for some winter sun, Christmas shopping or visiting relatives must submit the online form before re-entry.

The Isle of Man still has some COVID-19 travel restrictions in place. Visitors who are fully vaccinated must apply for a vaccination exemption to enter, Visitors who are not fully vaccinated must meet a certain criteria and are required to apply for a permit to enter.

Returning residents do not need to apply to re-enter, but must also complete a landing card within the 48 hours before they touch down.

This collects important details and is used to assist with the continued monitoring of incoming travellers, including those who are subject to isolation orders, and will help inform the Island’s COVID-19 response.

Completing it generates a unique QR code which, along with photographic ID, will be checked on arrival confirming the person is legally allowed to enter the Island.

Any travellers who do not have this code will be refused entry until they can produce a valid QR code by either submitting the relevant entry documents, completing the declaration online or completing a paper copy of the landing form.

Landing forms and applications for travel can all be found on the COVID-19 website where further information and advice is also available.

Travellers that are unable to demonstrate they meet entry requirements could be denied entry to the Isle of Man. Please ensure you complete landing cards before arrival to help reduce delays in onward travel.