Psychology teacher scoops Biosphere art award

A local teacher has won an award for her 'unique and fascinating' artwork which celebrates the Isle of Man’s UNESCO Biosphere status.

The Island became the world's only entire nation to be awarded the status five years ago due to its rich biodiversity and outstanding natural landscape.

Janet Corran was one of 66 artists who submitted work inspired by the Biosphere for the Isle of Man Arts Council's recent Ellyn project. Those shortlisted saw their work featured in a three week exhibition in Douglas and used to create a book showcasing Manx art.

Her winning entry, an installation titled ‘The Teacher’s Cabinet’, saw her convert a disused dresser into a stunning work of art which she decorated and packed full of curiosities.

As well as responding to the brief, the psychology teacher’s work explored the nature versus nurture debate and the importance of environmental learning for young people.

Mrs Corran, said:

'I am thrilled to win. This recognition is very motivating as it means that my work has been understood. 'My installation explores how we learn and includes many references taken from my work in education. The Ellyn brief was a gift to me, as it allowed me to immerse myself in my own history and summarise what my teaching has been about over the last 30 years.'

Jo Overty, UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Project Officer, added:

'This unique and fascinating installation explores the connection between people and the rest of nature from a perspective of how we think, learn and explore. Making those connections is part of the role of a UNESCO Biosphere.'

The ‘Ellyn: A Tale of Manx Contemporary Art’ book, which is available in shops, showcases the 66 artists’ work and includes several internationally acclaimed artists.