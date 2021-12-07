GPs to attend Education Session on 7 December: routine appointments unavailable

Routine GP appointments will not be available from 1pm to 6pm on Tuesday 7 December 2021 as GPs attend their latest education session.

This particular session has a dedicated focus on Adult Safeguarding. GPs must keep abreast of issues and updates relating to safeguarding in areas such as domestic violence and sexual assault. The next session in March will focus on Child Safeguarding.

Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently should telephone their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP. Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.

General Manager of Integrated Primary and Community Care, Annmarie Cubbon, said:

'It is excellent that the Island’s GPs are taking this opportunity to refresh their knowledge of Adult Safeguarding, allowing them to respond even more effectively to their patients’ needs through careful listening and appropriate action.'

The education sessions were established in 2012 to give GPs the opportunity to discuss developments in medical care and best practice, and to examine ways to enhance care for patients in the Isle of Man at a focused session away from their surgeries.