App launched to help road users Report a Problem

Reporting a problem on the Island’s roads is now easier to do following the launch of a dedicated app.

The Report a Problem service allows members of the public to report infrastructure and highways-related defects such as potholes, missing signage and faded road markings 24 hours a day, from any location on the Island.

Until recently it has only been available via a specific website address – reportaproblem.im – but is now also available as a downloadable app for use on mobile phones and tablets, via NotifyIM.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said:

‘Report a Problem provides vital information on a range of matters and enables Highways Services staff to prioritise work and channel the use of resources accordingly throughout the year. ’I’m looking forward to the app enabling more people to report issues around the Island as it allows you to identify the location on a map and take a picture of the problem.’

He added:

‘This is the latest development in delivering digital solutions for the benefit of taxpayers, and follows the relaunch of an improved Roadwatch service last year. Recent projects have also included the launch of interactive maps to find salt bins near you and to identify adopted roads – find them under Infrastructure at gov.im/maps.’

Download the app by searching for NotifyIM in your device’s app directory or follow the links below:

Once downloaded, users must then enter the code IOM to report issues.