The Isle of Man’s economy grew by 1.9% in 2019/20 compared to the previous year.

The figure is published in the annual Isle of Man National Income 2019/20 report, produced by the Economic Affairs division of the Cabinet Office.

In addition to providing a measure of the size and growth of the Manx economy, the document highlights the changing importance of sectors within the economy and the emergence of new economic activity.

The 2019/20 report shows that there was an increase in growth for the Island’s economy by 1.9% compared to 2018/19, or 0.1% after taking into account inflation. Other key results from the report include:

Total Gross Domestic Product increased from £5.43bn to £5.53bn

Increase in Gross National Product (as well as Gross National Income) of 2.3%, or 0.5% in real terms (compared to 7.8% in 2018/19)

ICT and Other Professional Services were the most significant drivers of economic growth in 2019/20, increasing in size by £97.4m and £34.2m respectively.

Just over half the sectors in the economy (12) experienced growth, whilst the remaining 11 sectors saw contractions

Insurance continues to be the largest sector of the Island’s economy, accounting for 19.3% of the economy, with eGaming contributing 17.1%

The report can be found at the Economic Affairs section of the Isle of Man Government website.