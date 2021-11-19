Planning Application - Publication List

In accordance with the Orders and Regulations listed below, the most recent planning applications received and validated for publication are now available for viewing online including a link on which the site extents can be viewed via an online map.

A PDF version is available if you wish to print off the list

You may also, if a planning application has not yet been determined, use this service to submit an objection or comment in support of the application.

Comments or objections relative to this list must be submitted by 10 December 2021.

A laminated Site Notice has been sent to each applicant for displaying at the site.

Any persons wishing to make written representation or submission must direct them to:

Please be aware that all written representations OR SUBMISSIONS will be available for PUBLIC scrutiny and will form part of any proceedings arising in connection with the application.

Whilst criteria for the submission of comment may differ under each instrument of legislation, to give weight to any representation or submission, and enable assessment of parties for interested person status, persons are encouraged to clearly indicate the relationship between their land or buildings and the land that is the subject of the application. Sufficient interest in the subject matter of the application must be demonstrated if the person making representation should wish to be considered to take part in any subsequent proceedings.

Guidance on how to comment on planning applications

Please also be aware that any anonymous representations or submissions will not be considered as part of any planning determination.

Orders and Regulations

Town and Country Planning (Development Procedure) Order 2019

Town and Country Planning (Development Procedure) (No2) Order 2013

Town and Country Planning (Registered Buildings) Regulations 2013

Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) Regulations 2013

Amended by

The Town and Country Planning (Miscellaneous Amendment) Regulations 2019

