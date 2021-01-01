Isle of Man and Ireland sign updated taxation agreement

Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK is pictured with the ambassador of Ireland to the United Kingdom Adrian O’Neill signing a Protocol amending an existing Taxation Agreement between the Isle of Man Government and the Government of Ireland.

The Protocol brings the Taxation Agreement signed in 2008 up to date and underlines both parties’ commitment to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s latest international standards in respect of Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS).

Tynwald will be required to ratify the changes to the agreement. Once this process is completed in both the Isle of Man and Ireland, the Protocol will come into force.

The signing took place at the British-Irish Council meeting currently taking place in Cardiff, hosted by the Welsh Government.