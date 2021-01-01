Consultation extended into development sites in North and West

A consultation process aimed at informing the creation of a draft Area Plan for the North and West has been extended for a further three weeks.

The process was launched on September 24 and has so far attracted more than 500 responses. It was due to end today (Friday 19 November), but has been extended until Friday 10 December to enable more people to offer their views.

The consultation which is currently taking place follows the publication on Friday 16 April of a number of documents, including details of 230 sites in the North and West which had been put forward for possible development or other uses.

This marked the Preliminary Publicity stage of the process and invited comments from interested parties until Friday 25 June.

The latest consultation focuses on 35 additional sites in:

Andreas

Bride

Ballaugh

German

Garff

Jurby

Lezayre

Patrick

Peel

Ramsey

These sites are to be assessed and considered for inclusion within the Draft Plan.

Views can be provided online at the Isle of Man Consultation Hub by visiting consult.gov.im

Alternatively, submissions can be made in writing by emailing planningpolicy@gov.im or by post to Cabinet Office, Third Floor Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 3PN.