Financial Sanctions: Nicaragua

This news release is issued in respect of the restrictive measures directed against Nicaragua.

The Nicaragua (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/610) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies to encourage the government of Nicaragua to respect democratic principles and institutions, refrain from actions, policies and activities which repress civil society and comply with international human rights law and to respect human rights. The Nicaragua (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Island by means of the Nicaragua Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0449].

On 15 November 2021, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. The list provides details of those designated under the Sanctions Act.

The following entries have been added and are now subject to an asset freeze

Lumberto Ignacio CAMPBELL HOOKER (Group ID: 14150)

Fidel de Jesus DOMINGUEZ ALVAREZ (Group ID: 14152)

Ana Julia GUIDO OCHOA (Group ID: 14148)

Fidel Antonio MORENO BRIONES (Group ID: 14147)

Rosario Maria MURILLO ZAMBRANA (Group ID: 14145)

Gustavo Eduardo PORRAS CORTES (Group ID: 14146)

Alba Luz RAMOS VANEGAS (Group ID: 14149)

Juan Antonio VALLE VALLE (Group ID: 14151)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated entity. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Nicaragua may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.