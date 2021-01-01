More than 1,000 students learn about future career options

More than 1,000 young people have taken the opportunity to explore their future career options by meeting potential employers at Employment and Skills 2021.

The Island’s largest careers exploration event was held at the Villa Marina in Douglas on Thursday – and supports the Government’s efforts to ensure the Isle of Man workforce has the skills required to meet the needs of a growing and diversified economy.

Secondary school and University College Isle of Man (UCM) students were able to chat to professionals from sectors ranging from engineering and beauty to finance and farming.

In preparation for the event schools asked those attending to research at least two roles of interest and explore a third ‘wildcard’ option.

Meanwhile, employers were encouraged to speak openly about their own career journey, including previous roles and to highlight the transferable skills they value most.

Julie Edge MHK, Minster for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

'It has been a challenging few years for our young people and this event is a fantastic opportunity for them to speak to professionals across a range of employment sectors. 'We hope these interactions have inspired the young people who attended and will support their decision making around career choices in the future.'

As a precaution, schools and UCM were given a staggered time slot to attend, and face coverings were strongly advised on the day.