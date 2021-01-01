Free TV licences for over 75s extended for 2022

The Isle of Man Government will continue to meet the cost of TV licences for residents aged over 75 who don't receive income support until the end of 2022.

The previous administration guaranteed funding of free TV licences for all over 75s in the Island for this year, allowing the new administration to consider the position going forward.

A decision has now been made to extend universal provision of free TV licences for all those over 75 for another year. This will enable a review to be undertaken and options for introducing additional eligibility criteria to be explored.

Treasury Minister David Ashford MHK said:

'It is important we make this commitment, allay any anxiety and be clear that provision will remain in place for a further 12 months. 'Consideration will now be given to how provision may look in the future and an update will be made in due course around any conditions which may be established.'

The BBC has funded licences for pensioners who qualify for income support since 1 January 2021. This position is not under review.