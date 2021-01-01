Northern booster vaccine clinic this weekend

Appointment-only pop-up vaccine clinics are being held in the north of the Island this weekend to offer boosters to those who are eligible.

The clinics, held at Ramsey District Cottage Hospital between 8:45am and 2pm on Saturday 13 November and Sunday 14 November, will only be offered to:

Those aged 50+ and those in at-risk groups (Priority Groups 1-9) whose second dose was at least 6 months ago (please bring evidence of your second dose)

Those who live in Ramsey and the surrounding areas who find it difficult to travel longer distances

Anyone looking to attend either of these clinics is asked to please ring 111 or email vaccinations@gov.im to book in an appointment.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care said:

‘Vaccines offer high levels of protection but we know that immunity starts to reduce over time, particularly for older adults and those in at-risk groups. It is vital that those eligible come forward for their booster vaccine to top up their defences against the virus, and also help protect our health services.

He added:

‘I want to thank the team for putting on these extra clinics and encourage all those who are eligible to please take up the offer and contact 111.’

Individuals who are already scheduled with an appointment in the coming weeks to receive a booster vaccine are asked not to attend this clinic.