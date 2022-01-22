Applications open for on-Island nurse training

Applications are now being taken for the Adult and the Mental Health pre-registration nurse training degree programmes being delivered here on the Isle of Man.

Both degree programmes are full-time, three-year courses delivered by Manx Care at its Keyll Darree Education facility on the Noble’s Hospital site in Strang. Programmes are accredited by the University of Chester, through University College Isle of Man (UCM).

The next intake is in September 2022. Applications will close on 22 January 2022, with interviews at the beginning of March. Sixteen places are available on the Adult Nursing course, and ten on the Mental Health Nursing course.

Paul Moore, Manx Care’s Executive Director of Nursing and Governance, commented:

'Having the opportunity to train as a Nurse here on the Island is a fantastic opportunity for people, and I know that both courses will be incredibly popular. The graduates who are now working within Manx Care really appreciated the level of personal support and attention that they received from their tutors whilst studying, and the level of support there for them as they transitioned into their first nursing roles. I look forward to meeting our new intake of student nurses next year.'

There will be an open day held at Keyll Darree on 24 November from 6pm – 8pm, for people to learn more about the pre-registration nursing programme.

Further course information and details of how to apply can be found on UCM’s website. Please search for ‘Adult Nursing’ or ‘Mental Health Nursing’ in the search bar. Anyone who’d like to speak with a member of the Keyll Darree team for a confidential chat prior to applying can Pauline Golding, Programme Administrator, via email (pauline.golding@gov.im) or phone (+44 1624 642976).