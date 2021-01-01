A chance to give your views on health and wellbeing in the North

Two drop-in sessions this month will give residents from the North of the Island a chance to give their views on the future provision of health and wellbeing services there.

Manx Care’s Integrated Care Project Team is developing plans for a Northern Wellbeing Partnership in Ramsey, in a similar vein to ongoing projects in the West and South of the Island. In the future, one central facility will provide integrated community care to people living in the North, ensuring that people who need support from health and social care services can access these in the same place, and as close to their homes as possible.

People living across the North of the Island will be able to attend the drop-in sessions on:

Tuesday 16 November at the Court House in Ramsey (10:30am to 5pm)

Tuesday 30 November at the Jurby Health Centre (2:30pm to 7pm)

The sessions will be very informal, with people attending able to speak with a range of the Practitioners who’ll be involved with the service moving forward. The events are open to anyone who would like to share their views on this subject.

Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, commented:

'The Wellbeing Partnership model allows Manx Care, Third Sector organisations and other public sector services to work together to deliver a seamless, person-centred, multi-agency health and social care services through a single point of referral that will deliver better outcomes for the Island’s population. It’s incredibly important that people living in the North of the Island have a voice in the development of the service there, and so I’d encourage anyone who wants to contribute to this to get involved either by attending the events or getting in touch with the team there.'

Anyone who’s unable to attend the drop-in events but who would like to contribute their views can contact Gary Lord, Northern Wellbeing Partnership Lead (+44 1624 685156), or Caroline Jagger, Northern Wellbeing Partnership Co-Ordinator (+44 1624 686432). Further dates for informal drop-in sessions will be arranged in due course.