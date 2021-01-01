Draft Island Plan sets out vision for secure, vibrant, sustainable future

Building a secure, vibrant and sustainable future is the vision set out by the Government in the draft Island Plan published today, ahead of a debate in Tynwald next week.

Developed in the first 30 days of the new administration, the plan sets out a roadmap of how Government will work to make meaningful improvements to people’s lives over the next five years. It has five broad themes:

Building great communities

An Island of health and wellbeing

A strong and diverse economy

An environment we can be proud of

Outstanding lifelong learning and development opportunities for all.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

“Our Island Plan sets out a bold and ambitious vision for the future of the Isle of Man and a clear direction of travel for the next five years. At its heart are the people of the Isle of Man and the work required to improve the quality of life for everyone in our community. “The Island Plan is simple, focused and high level to enable us to forge a strong sense of purpose and address the issues that matter most to our community. I engaged with Tynwald Members within 24 hours of being elected as Chief Minister to ensure that our plan reflects their views and develop the issues MHKs heard on the doorstep in the lead up to the general election.”

The Chief Minister continued:

“This is very much a draft plan and has been developed for consultation and further input. We are ready to listen. Over the coming weeks we will be working to engage right across our Island community to get feedback and views on the plan. The first stage of this will be in Tynwald next week, where I look forward to hearing Members debating the plan. “The feedback we receive will help us to refine the plan, with a final version going to Tynwald in January.”

More details on the programme of engagement will be released later this month, but comments can be submitted by emailing islandplan@gov.im or by writing to Island Plan, 3rd Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas.