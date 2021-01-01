Chief Executive of Department of Infrastructure stands down

After 21 years of service, Nick Black has decided to leave Isle of Man Government with immediate effect. Nick is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Infrastructure, a post he has held for more than eight years.

Nick had previously served in senior roles with the Department of Community, Culture and Leisure; the Department of Tourism and Leisure; the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading; and the Department of Local Government and the Environment.

Nick explained:

'After more than eight years in the Department of Infrastructure it is time for someone new to lead the Department. By choosing to leave now I can make room for the new Minister to appoint someone who will be in post for the duration of the new administration. My job has certainly had its pressures and challenges but these have always been outweighed by the sense of public service and by being able to work with my fantastic colleagues.'

Will Greenhow, Chief Secretary, said: