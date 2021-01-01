Clinical Director to discuss cancer services at public event

Manx Care’s Clinical Director of Cancer Services will be the guest speaker at an Isle of Man Cancer Services User Forum (CSUF) event next week.

Professor Partha Vaiude will give a talk at the Palace Hotel in Douglas on the diagnosis and treatment for this form of the disease, allowing members of the public, people living with cancer and their families to ask him questions in an informal, non-clinical setting. The event on Monday, 8 November, is an important way of engaging with members of the public and listening to their feedback on the provision of one of the areas of cancer treatment and support services here on the Island.

Formed in 2003, the Isle of Man CSUF was created by a group of individuals whose lives had been affected by cancer. It serves to represent the voice of anyone affected by cancer, including current and former patients, but also carers, families, relatives and friends. Its bi-monthly ‘Meet the Consultant’ evenings are designed to provide a link between service users and professionals in a more informal setting.

Looking ahead to the event, Professor Vaiude commented:

'I am really looking forward to having the chance to speak about my work with members of the Cancer Services User Forum, and providing an insight into the broader provision of cancer services within Manx Care. Sadly this is an area which is likely to affect so many of us at some point in our lives – whether that be directly or indirectly. I really welcome the opportunity to speak at events such as this, and hopefully to give people reassurance about the services and treatment available and to answer any questions in a friendly and relaxed environment.'

The event begins at 19:30. Professor Partha Vaiude is a Consultant Plastic Surgeon, Isle of Man Skin Service Lead and Adjunct Professor of Art and Design at Liverpool John Moores University.