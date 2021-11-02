Online defibrillator registration and mapping system launched

An online map which shows the location of defibrillators across the Island is now live, and will help the Emergency Services Joint Control Room staff to direct callers to the nearest defibrillator in an emergency.

Manx Care’s Ambulance Service has co-ordinated a project to develop and launch the www.defibs.im system which allows defibrillator owners to register their location online and, where possible, make them accessible to the public. For example, some people may have a defibrillator in an external defibrillator cabinet, an office, shop or private building which could be made available to a member of the public in an emergency.

This defibrillator mapping system on www.defibs.im will be used by the emergency services to direct callers to the nearest defibrillator when dealing with patients in cardiac arrest. It will also allow members of the public to locate the nearest defibrillator to where they live and work – in the event it’s ever needed by them. It’s hoped this will significantly increase awareness of these life-saving devices within our community.

It’s optional to make a defibrillator accessible to the public; however, organisations or individuals who own a defibrillator are being encouraged to make them available for public use. Registering a defibrillator and making it available to the public will increase their availability across the Island and help to save lives. Devices can be registered via the www.defibs.im website.

A number of charities and organisations have been involved in its development alongside Manx Care including Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation, St. John Ambulance (Isle of Man), Rushen Emergency Ambulance and the Manx Heart Foundation, with IT development provided by Juan Bridson and David Collins of MannGIS (online mapping service provided by Government).

Dave Scambler, Senior Paramedic within Manx Care, led the development of www.defibs.im. He said:

“Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any time, often without warning. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) alone will not restart the heart. Whilst CPR is a vital part of the chain of survival, it’s only a temporary measure. When someone is in cardiac arrest, defibrillation is the only way to re-establish the heart’s natural rhythm. We wanted to establish a system to map all of the available defibrillators across the Island so they can be accessed very easily in an emergency, and this website will do just that. “Please help us to save lives and register your defibrillator now at www.defibs.im.”

Teresa Cope, CEO of Manx Care, added: