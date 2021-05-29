Cautious approach maintained on road to lifting border restrictions

Current border arrangements to protect the Island community from coronavirus will remain in place for the time being, to allow further monitoring of emerging risks.

The Isle of Man COVID-19 Exit Framework allowed an initial change to Level 3 from 1 May 2021, and indicated a potential move to Borders Level 2 on or around 29 May, the second stage of a phased transition to unrestricted travel and one which would support non-residents travelling without prior approval

The date was to be dependent on a number of factors, primarily the prevailing situation in the United Kingdom in case numbers and transmission, and the progress of the vaccination programme in the UK and Isle of Man.

As part of its ongoing progress through the Framework, Government announced two weeks ago that the move to Level 2 would be put back, in view of concerns in the UK about new variants of coronavirus, increasing case numbers and the need for further evidence and data on their transmissibility and impact on hospitalisation.

An interim alternative position was introduced on 24 May which, while not opening the borders to non-residents, reduced isolation requirements for Isle of Man residents, families, partners, property owners and key workers. This has become known as Level 2.5 and under a new 'arrive, isolate and test' regime, individuals may be released within 48 hours with one negative result.

This Level 2.5 is to continue in the short term whilst the broader situation in the UK remains under review.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle said:

'Our progress through the Exit Framework started well and we have made more substantial changes earlier this week with the reduced isolation already been taken up by many hundreds of residents. Confirmation that we are not moving as originally planned on 29 May from Level 2.5 to Level 2 will come as no surprise to most people and the interim position was as a result of current concerns in the UK about the India variant.'

He added: