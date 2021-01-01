Support available for charities working in developing countries

Isle of Man registered charities are being invited to apply for International Development funding to deliver projects in developing countries that meet one or more of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and prioritise countries ranked as ‘Low Development’ on the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI).

Proposals for two-year projects must be submitted between 24 May and 2 July. Funding is available from £10,000 to £100,000.

The Small Grants budget is £540,000 over each two-year funding cycle, with funding available for up to 90% of a project’s total budget. More information about the application process can be requested by emailing internationaldevelopment@gov.im or calling +44 1624 687168.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK, said:

“I’m pleased that we’re offering funding to local charities to support their work to tackle some of the world’s most pressing issues. By continuing to fund targeted and effective International Development projects, we honour our commitment to be a responsible, inclusive and caring Government.”

The One World Centre is the current holder of the International Development Education, Awareness and Strategy (IDEAS) Grant, and uses it to raise awareness of global issues and provide capacity building in the local charitable sector.

The charity will hold a workshop in June for those wishing to apply for Small Grant funding in early June, covering the application process, and offering tips of how to deliver a strong application. Charities can register their interest calling 800464 or emailing info@owciom.org by the end of May.

Wendy Shimmin, Co-ordinator at the One World Centre said