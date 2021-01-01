Local authority elections rescheduled for July 22

The local authority elections have been rescheduled and are now set to take place on Thursday 22 July.

The elections provide an opportunity for people to make a positive contribution to how their towns, villages, districts and parishes are run.

They are normally held every four years, and were due to be held in April 2020 and again in April 2021 but were postponed on each occasion due to Covid-19 restrictions being in place.

A total of 136 local authority members are needed to serve 21 different boards.

Tim Baker MHK, Minister for the Department of Infrastructure, which is responsible for local authorities, is urging those with an interest in local issues such as housing, facilities for children and the elderly, and encouraging a vibrant business community to step up as candidates.

Minister Baker said:

‘Local people know their communities better than anyone and I encourage public-spirited individuals to step forward. ‘This opportunity only comes around once every four years and it’s important we see greater engagement in Manx politics and an end to uncontested elections.’

He added:

‘A local authority can only be as effective, active and vibrant as the people elected to run it, so we need those who are capable, energetic and engaged – willing to represent the views of those who live and work in their community while standing up for what they believe in.’

Anyone who was on the electoral register by March 18 is eligible to stand for election. Nomination papers will be available from all local authorities from mid-June prior to nominations closing on Tuesday 29 June.

Anyone wishing to register to vote for the first time should visit services.gov.im/electoral-register/ or call +44 1624 685754 for assistance.

Electors who are already registered and wish to change their address can do so online at gov.im/registertovote, or email the elections unit at elections@gov.im or call +44 1624 685754 for assistance.

The deadline to register in order to vote in this year’s local authority elections, and to change details, is June 18.