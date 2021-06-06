Douglas GP practice prepares to move to new premises

Staff at Finch Hill GP practice in Douglas will move to their new premises in Chester Street in the town centre over the weekend 5 and 6 June 2021.

The busy practice has outgrown the Finch Hill surgery and is to relocate to premises which were previously home to the Promenade GP practice, which closed in June 2020. The new venue offers more space and a greater range of facilities, and has been refurbished ahead of the Finch Hill move.

The transfer of equipment and records has been organised to take place over a weekend, to prevent any disruption to patient appointments. The planned timing means staff will close the doors at Finch Hill on Friday 4 June at 6pm and re-open at Chester Street on the Monday morning at 8am.

GP partner at Finch Hill practice Dr Helen Freer said:

‘After many months of planning and delays due to the pandemic, we are almost ready to move into our new home. We have all worked hard to make the transition as smooth as we can and avoid disruption for our patients – we have a limited window in which to move, so it will be a very busy weekend, but an exciting one too, as we set up in our new home and look towards our next chapter.’

Dr Freer added:

‘Patients can be reassured that their records will be securely transferred and stored. They will continue to see the same doctors, nurses and staff as before and the surgery will offer the same range of services. Our new location will provide more space for patients and staff, with scope to offer additional services in the longer term. Patients will continue to be registered with us and do not need to do anything - other than remember to attend the surgery at Chester Street from Monday 7 June.’

The Finch Hill practice conducted a public survey among patients earlier this year, informing them of their intention to move and outlining future plans, with patients invited to indicate their level of satisfaction and to comment on the proposals. Almost 70% of those who responded said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the plans, while almost 18% were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

Patients have been kept informed via regular updates on the practice website, and have been advised that confirmation of the date for the move would be made in a public announcement from the Department of Health and Social Care / Manx Care, which this communication represents.

The practice will continue to be known as Finch Hill Health Centre and its catchment area remains the same. Core opening times and access to booking appointments, including by telephone and on-line access will not change, and the ordering and collection of prescriptions will continue as before.

Work to upgrade and refurbish the Chester Street surgery have been funded and facilitated by the Estates division of the Department of Health and Social Care, which is also assisting the practice to move from its old premises to the new. The transfer and installation of telephone and IT systems has been managed by Government Technology Services.

From Monday 7 June the address for Finch Hill health centre will be Level 2, Chester Street Car Park, Douglas, IM1 2PG. The surgery can be accessed from level 2 of the car park, where there is free two hour disc parking for visiting patients, or via the lift on Chester Street, opposite the Strand Shopping Centre. The practice’s phone numbers and email addresses will stay the same.

Patients at Finch Hill and elsewhere in the Island have the opportunity to give feedback to their practice and Manx Care via the GP survey on Isle of Man GP Survey.