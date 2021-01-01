Scheme to manage government housing stock extended

A successful pilot scheme has led to the extension of an arrangement with Braddan Parish Commissioners to manage a number of Government-owned residential properties for a further five years.

The pilot scheme, which started in 2018, saw the Commissioners take responsibility for the day-to-day management and maintenance of the 37 properties on the Cronk Grianagh estate.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Baker MHK said:

‘I am delighted to support the continuation of these fee-based collaborative agreements in light of positive feedback recently received from the residents of Cronk Grianagh. ‘This is one of a number of schemes we are running in partnership with local authorities across the Island, including other management agreements and shared housing lists.’

Braddan Commissioners’ chairman Andrew Jessopp said:

‘Tenants of the Cronk Grianagh estate indicated in a recent customer survey that they are very satisfied with the level of service provided by the Commissioners in respect of their housing and tenancy issues, and we are pleased to continue on this basis.’

For further information, contact the Business Support Team at the Department of Infrastructure by emailing housing@gov.im or calling +44 1624 685926.