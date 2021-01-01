Census 2021: forms can be completed up to June 14

Census forms can be completed anytime between now and Monday 14 June – but the information supplied must relate to your household on Sunday 30 May.

Letters are currently being sent to every household in the Isle of Man ahead of the 2021 census.

People are being strongly encouraged to complete the process online and the letters include a 10-digit access code to be used after following the link at gov.im/census

Alternative options on how to complete the form are, however, available to those who need it - by phone, in person at the census office or using paper forms.

The online form is available when the letters first arrive and can be completed then.

Information should, however, only be supplied which relates to a household at their usual place of residence on Sunday 30 May.

If a household, or someone from that household, is staying overnight elsewhere on Sunday, they should only be included on the form which relates to their home address.

It is important to note that while forms should be completed with information which is accurate to this date they do not need to be completed by this date.

Forms can be completed up to Monday 14 June, after which census officers will start to chase responses for a period of up to six weeks.

Only after this process has been completed will notice letters be sent out which may lead to prosecution for any households which refuse to engage with the process.

Anyone requiring assistance should contact the census team by calling +44 1624 685700 or emailing census@gov.im

The Census Office, at Nivison House (formerly the Job Centre) on Prospect Hill, Douglas, is also open Monday to Friday, 8am to 4:30pm.