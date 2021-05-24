Nature Through A Lens: Talented nature snappers share top tips

Five of the Isle of Man’s most talented photographers will talk about capturing images of nature in an event organised by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.

‘Nature Through A Lens’ takes place at the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre, Douglas, on Thursday 8 July at 7pm.

It is part of Manx Wildlife Week (3 to 11 July), which is packed with walks, talks and events.

Taking part are:

Leigh Morris, CEO of Manx Wildlife Trust, who takes spectacular underwater images while diving off the Isle of Man.

Peter Killey, who photographs landscapes and some of our best-known birds.

Mike Radcliffe, who captures the sea in all its moods, landscapes, marine life and birds.

Catharine Devine, a recent graduate in photography from Manchester University, who practices a diverse range of photography, including people enjoying nature.

Sean Corlett, whose love of nature inspired him to plant a wildflower garden and capture in incredible detail its insect visitors.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The Isle of Man is a photographer’s paradise, with such wonderful land and seascapes and wildlife species. ‘We have some incredibly talented photographers in the Isle of Man and it is great that five of them will be sharing some of their favourite images, and giving us some tips on techniques, during Manx Wildlife Week. ‘The illustrated talk will be of interest to nature lovers, photographers and would-be photographers alike.’

Tickets for the event are free can be booked via Eventbrite.

For more about Manx Wildlife Week, visit the Manx National Heritage website.