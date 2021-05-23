Service focuses on needs of victims

A professional information service to assist victims of serious criminal offences in the Island is raising its profile and setting fresh goals.

With a mission to be the ‘voice, eyes and ears’ of victims, dedicated Victim Liaison Officers are linked with victims of serious sexual or violent offences, when the offender is sentenced to a term of 12 months or more.

Victims are invited to opt-in to the service via referral, to be kept informed about offenders’ release dates and parole hearings – as well as to learn about the criminal justice system. Officers can tailor their assistance to meet an individual’s wishes, and this may mean simply acting as a point of contact during an offender’s sentence or being on hand to answer questions.

The Victim Liaison team was formed within the Probation Service in late 2019, as a pro-active step by the Department of Home Affairs to improve the support and information offered to victims. It follows the landmark Karran Inquiry on the Isle of Man’s Parole System, which made a series of far-reaching recommendations, including the need for a greater focus on the victims of serious crime.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Graham Cregeen said:

‘During a prosecution, there is a clear focus on the offence and the offender. When the case is heard in court and sentence is passed, justice is seen to be done. But we must not overlook the continuing hurt and anxiety endured by many victims and their families. Our Victim Liaison Officers offer valuable reassurance and help, to mitigate the fallout.’ ‘This includes assisting victims to submit a statement to the Parole Committee when an offender’s early release is considered. In addition, victims can request that certain conditions are included in an offender’s release plan, usually to reduce any opportunity for future contact.

The Minister added:

‘The key role of the victim in the criminal justice process is accepted, and I am pleased that we have taken a progressive step forward in putting that principle into practice.’

Once a victim has indicated they are happy to receive contact, officers will arrange a meeting to outline their role and answer any questions. By keeping in touch while a custodial sentence is served, liaison officers can help prepare victims and their families for the offender’s eventual release. This includes explaining how offenders become eligible for release from prison on licence, and how they may be released early on parole in certain circumstances.

The Karran inquiry looked into the circumstances surrounding the death of a member of the public Gwen Valentine, caused by an offender who had recently been released from custody on parole. The inquiry examined the practices and procedures of the Prison and Probation Service and the Parole Committee at the time of Ms Valentine’s death, and the majority of issues raised have subsequently been addressed by the Department of Home Affairs through an ongoing action plan.

Ms Valentine’s son Stuart Valentine has welcomed the development of a dedicated Victim Liaison service:

‘Mum's death was a needless tragedy, and the Karran inquiry that came after made many good recommendations, which were proactively embraced by the DHA. The creation of the Victim Liaison service is one of the most positive developments since then, a legacy which I hope will benefit the victims of serious crimes on the island for years to come.’

The Victim Liaison team is promoting awareness of its role among police and prison officers and court staff, so that individuals who might benefit from contact can be swiftly referred. Officers also hope to make the service better known among victims of crimes committed some time ago where a sentence is still being served.

The Code of Practice for the Victims of Crime published in 2018 provides information for victims and witnesses of all types of crime, with sections explaining each stage of the criminal justice process. An evolving Victims’ Forum has made a valuable contribution to the Code.