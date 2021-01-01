Border changes confirmed for Monday 24 May

Changes to the Isle of Man’s borders that were announced earlier this week will come into effect on Monday 24 May.

The Council of Ministers has reviewed the latest data and agreed that it is the right course of action. They will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, commented:

'We have reviewed the data and believe that this is the right balance for the current circumstances. We are happy to confirm that the Island can progress with the next round of changes to our borders. This ease in isolation requirements will hopefully mean more flexibility for those able to travel. For the moment, we will not be changing the categories of those who are eligible to travel to the Island: Isle of Man Residents, immediate family, property owners and those with a contract of employment of at least three months. 'There are still some areas of uncertainty and concern regarding the UK’s current situation. We will continue to review relevant developments including the impact of the India variant. 'We encourage all residents to think carefully when considering travel and to make the right personal choices. It is important to bear in mind that the situation can change rapidly and anyone travelling needs to prepare for these eventualities. 'As a community we still need to stay vigilant. If you show any COVID-19 symptoms please isolate and call 111.'

More information on the border changes can be found in the FAQs.