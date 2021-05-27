Routine GP appointment change due to virtual education session

Routine GP appointments will not be available from 1pm to 6pm on Thursday 27 May 2021 as GPs attend their latest education session.

Anyone who needs to see a doctor urgently on that day should ring their surgery for an appointment with the on-call GP. Practices will remain open during the afternoon for patients to collect test results, make future appointments and order repeat prescriptions as normal.

Annmarie Cubbon, Manx Care’s Head of Primary Care, commented:

'This session will be an opportunity for GPs to discuss how they will work collaboratively with Manx Care to improve health and care services for residents. This will include a discussion on the ways in which they work together as well as how they work with residents to identify key priorities and develop solutions to address these.'

The education sessions were established in 2012 to give GPs the opportunity to discuss developments in medical care and best practice, and to examine ways to enhance care for patients in the Isle of Man at a focused session away from their surgeries.