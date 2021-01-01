Moody’s report highlights proactive and effective approach

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has welcomed the annual report on the Isle of Man Government’s financial standing from the international credit ratings agency Moody’s.

The report provides updated analysis of the Island’s economic and fiscal position and does not change the credit rating, which remains Aa3 stable, the same as the United Kingdom’s.

Moody’s notes the Island’s high levels of wealth, economic resilience and ‘very strong’ public finances, drawing attention to its ‘proactive and effective’ approach in dealing with the effects of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.

The report highlights that a prudent approach to managing government finances has resulted in a high level of overall reserves.

Minister Cannan said: