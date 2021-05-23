Coronavirus (Covid-19) – Salary Support Scheme

The Salary Support Scheme will continue to remain open to businesses in the travel and tourism sector, and also launderettes where, in the year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 50 per cent of the businesses’ turnover was derived from the hotel and tourist trade.

The last period for which other sectors can apply for salary support is Period 16, which covers 26 April to 23 May 2021.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘The Salary Support Scheme has played a vital role in supporting individuals and businesses during the pandemic, and will remain in place for a little longer to support the travel and tourism sector until the border restrictions move to level 1.’

The amount of the support and method of claiming remains the same with the maximum amount of financial assistance staying at £310 for a full-time equivalent employee per week. All applicants need to demonstrate a reduction in revenue of at least 25 per cent due to COVID-19 restrictions.

For further information about the Salary Support Scheme, call +44 1624 648125.