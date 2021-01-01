Fake goods seized after OFT investigation

Counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of £7,000 have been seized and forfeited following an investigation by the Isle of Man Office of Fair Trading.

The investigation was launched after the OFT was made aware that fake items by recognised brands were being sold at car boot sales on the Island.

More than 300 items including designer clothing, shoes and cosmetics were later seized and prevented from being sold to consumers.

Martyn Perkins MHK, Chairman of the OFT, said:

‘Counterfeit goods are often substandard and in many cases present a safety risk to the consumer. 'Examples of dangerous or unsafe counterfeit goods include car parts, which may compromise the roadworthiness of cars, cosmetics, which are unregulated and could be harmful to sensitive skin, children’s clothing that can easily go up in flames, electrical hair styling products presenting the risk of electrocution, 'designer' sunglasses that do not offer protection against UV rays, cigarettes and alcohol. 'Safety should always come before a bargain and if it seems too good to be true it probably is.’

David Oldfield, Senior Trading Standards Officer, said:

‘The criminals that prosper from this trade have little regard for anybody but themselves. ‘While many people are aware that you get what you pay for, the law is very clear and sales of counterfeit goods impact seriously on trademark holders who have invested heavily in the design, manufacture and quality of their goods. 'The OFT will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action with respect to counterfeit goods to prevent dangerous or shoddy items being sold to unwitting consumers, to protect genuine businesses and to protect the rights of trade mark owners.’





Anyone who thinks they have been sold counterfeit goods, or suspects somebody is selling them, can contact the OFT on +44 1624 686500.