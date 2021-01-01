Warning follows unlicensed heath burning prosecution

People are being warned about the consequences and dangers of unlicensed burning of registered heath, after a local man was prosecuted.

Henry Joseph Bridson, 42 and from Dalby, admitted setting fire to an area of registered heathland, without a license, near Dalby Mountain on 10 February.

Mr Bridson is the first person to be prosecuted under the Heath Burning Act 2003 and was fined £1,200 at Douglas courthouse on Monday.

Under the legislation a licence must be obtained from the Isle of Man Government to burn or destroy registered heath.

Registered heath covers around 12% of the Island and is characterised by low growing shrubs such as heather, blaeberry and western gorse. The Isle of Man was the first jurisdiction in Britain to regulate prescribed burning by way of licensing and the maximum fine for burning or destroying registered heath without one is £10,000.

Martyn Perkins MHK, political member for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘Our upland heath provides valuable and internationally significant habitat for a variety of threatened and endangered species such as breeding hen harrier and curlew. ‘Upland peat soils are also the Island’s largest carbon store and this important resource can be damaged by inappropriate burning. This prosecution is the first relating to this legislation and sends out an important message about the importance of protecting our Biosphere.’

Anyone wishing to carry out prescribed burning should first contact DEFA to apply for a licence and can do so by calling +44 1624 695701 or by emailing forestry@gov.im.

Kevin Groom, Chief Fire Officer, said: