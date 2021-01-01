Sign up for online tax services and save time

Online Tax Services has become the preferred means to file individual tax returns with over 50% of the Island's population now submitting their annual return in this way.

Online Tax Services provides a convenient, secure and environmentally friendly service reducing costs for both the Isle of Man Government and the user.

In this video, Gerard Higgins, the Income Tax Division’s Senior Policy Officer and Business Solutions Group Manager, explains the wide range of benefits of Online Tax Services which include:

submitting and viewing your tax return online

receiving instant confirmation of your tax return submission

reviewing assessments and balance details easily and securely

making secure online payments and

having income tax refunds paid directly into your bank account

To enrol for Online Tax Services please visit https://services.gov.im/ or contact the Income Tax and National Insurance Division.

Should you need to contact the Income Tax and National Insurance Division, there are many ways to do so:

Public Counters – open from 9:00am to 2:00pm Monday to Friday

Telephone – +44 1624 685400 – lines open Monday to Thursday – 9:00am to 5:30pm and Friday – 9:00am to 5:00pm

E-mail – personal and general tax queries – incometax@itd.treasury.gov.im Additional contact email addresses are available from the website gov.im/incometax

If the above counter opening times prove inconvenient to anyone who needs to visit the office they can contact the Division and our officers will be happy to arrange an appointment at a suitable time.