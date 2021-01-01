Chief Minister won’t seek re-election to House of Keys

The Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK has announced that he does not intend to seek re-election to the House of Keys in the general election this September.
Commenting on his decision, the Chief Minister said:
“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people of Middle for the past 10 years and to serve as the Island’s Chief Minister for the past five.
“In 2011 I decided to stand for the House of Keys out of concern for our Island’s future following the significant change to the revenue sharing agreement with the United Kingdom as well as the after effects of the global financial crisis. I set out with a clear focus to secure a prosperous future for our Island, one that we could hand over to the next generation. I only ever intended to serve two terms in the House of Keys and did not expect to become the Island’s Chief Minister.
“My time as Chief Minister has seen arguably two of the greatest challenges to face the Isle of Man since the Second World War: Brexit and COVID-19. I am proud of what this administration and our Island have achieved together, particularly in responding to the pandemic. It has been a real team effort.”
The Chief Minister continued:
“It is my intention to continue to serve as Chief Minister until the House of Keys elects a successor in October.
“There remains much to do over the coming weeks and months as we continue to navigate our way through the pandemic and work to emerge from it stronger and ready for the future. We also continue our work to deliver the Programme for Government.
“The job of government is never done, there is always more to do. There will be new challenges over the horizon, of course, but I believe our Island can look to the future with confidence and optimism.”