The Treasury advises that the Customs (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021 [SD 2021/0153] come into operation on 11 May 2021.

The regulations introduce a number of customs declaration procedure updates that apply to:

businesses and intermediaries that use re-useable packaging to protect goods in transport

medical bodies importing or exporting human blood, blood products, organs, tissues and cells for emergency use in transplants or medical procedures

passengers carrying excise goods in accompanied baggage (different import/export declarations apply if the goods are intended for commercial use)

The changes in this statutory document will allow customs procedures to continue to operate efficiently and help to facilitate the movement of goods. Further information.