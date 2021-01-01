Additional Education Needs: Views will help shape Code of Practice

More than 500 people have contributed to a survey asking how the support given to children with Additional Education Needs (AEN) can be made more effective.

Children with AEN can face extra barriers to education and learning making it more difficult to achieve their full potential. The survey asked parents, pupils and school staff to give their honest opinions on current support, how children transition between educational settings, and suggest improvements.

Around half of those who took part were parents and 60% felt the existing support in schools did not meet the learning and development needs of children.

The survey highlighted concerns about funding, resources and training, and suggested a lack of flexibility and capacity within some schools. Common themes suggested to improve the situation included earlier intervention, more training and multi-agency working.

The Education Service now plans to use this feedback to develop a Code of Practice for schools, nurseries and University College Isle of Man.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I would like to thank everyone for sharing their views which will help us to create a Code of Practice that will better enable children with additional needs to make the best possible progress. ‘A number of very valid concerns were raised and I am committed to use this information to drive change and deliver an inclusive education system for all.’

A number of specific themes raised in the survey will be integrated into the Department’s future strategy and delivery plans.