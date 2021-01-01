Sulby Claddagh welcomes back campers

People can book to camp at the picturesque Sulby Claddagh campsite this summer after it was reopened for the five month season.

The Claddagh makes a perfect base to explore the surrounding countryside, glens and beaches and has easy access to nearby pubs and a shop for essentials. The area is available to all during the day for picnics and recreation but camping must be booked in advance.

It is also a stone’s throw from the Curraghs Wildlife Park which is open seven days a week.

Around 2,300 people visit the site each year and campers can arrange to stay for up to 14 nights. To arrange a stay people must first buy a £16 permit, which covers the whole season, before calling +44 7624 436537 (between 9am to 8pm) to reserve a pitch. Both the booking reference and permit must be brought to site for inspection.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, who manage the site, said:

‘I recognise the importance of the Claddagh and I am delighted to see it open again for people to enjoy the great outdoors and explore the surround areas. ‘The department will run the campsite again this year, but we are continuing our search for a private operator capable of managing it, or running it as a standalone business in 2022.’

The introduction last year of the booking facility, check-in and check-out times and a permanent onsite warden mean the 12 acre site complies with the latest quality and health and safety standards for campsites and byelaws. Permits cannot be purchased on arrival and anyone found camping without one can be fined up to £2,500.