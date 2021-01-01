St Thomas’ School appoints new headteacher

Chris Kirk has been appointed as the new headteacher for St Thomas’ Church of England School in Douglas.

Mr Kirk moved to the Island in 1998 to set up the Crossroads Young Carers project which helps give young carers a break from their responsibilities and a chance to make the most of the childhood.

He later retrained as a primary school teacher and held positions at Michael School and Foxdale School, where he has been second in charge since 2011.

He said:

‘I am absolutely delighted to be given this opportunity. The school has a fantastic family feeling and ethos and I am looking forward to getting to know everyone. ‘I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Foxdale and will miss the children and staff immensely, but I’m ready for a new challenge and excited to pick up and build on the excellent work that Mrs Manser and her team have accomplished over the years.’

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport, said:

‘I am very pleased to welcome Mr Kirk to his new role where I know he will do an excellent job. I would like to express my thanks to Mrs Manser for her leadership of the school and wish her well in her future retirement.’

Originally from the North East of England, Mr Kirk has become a passionate advocate for the Island, and is an active member of our fell running and church communities.

In his spare time he loves exploring the Manx countryside as both a runner and for the learning opportunities green spaces offer children. Mr Kirk is also an enthusiastic maths teacher and a member of our Maths Advisory Group.