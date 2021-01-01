Refill Refreshed: Scheme to reduce single-use plastic expanded

UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man is refreshing Refill Isle of Man to further reduce single-use plastic use and waste on the Island.

The Refill scheme was launched on the Island in 2019, with a free app that shows people where they can refill reusable water bottles when out and about.

It has now been expanded so that people can use their own containers to refill with food, cleaning products and other items from shops, cafés, restaurants and museums.

The Refill Refreshed scheme makes it easy to find participating businesses and lists the Refill items they provide. As well as appearing on the app, businesses will display a distinctive blue sticker in their window to make customers aware of the service.

More information and the online sign-up form can be found on the Biosphere Isle of Man website or queries can be sent to biosphere@gov.im

The scheme complements the Isle of Man Government’s Single Use Plastic Reduction Plan that sets out its plans to significantly reduce single use plastic in the community.

There are 133 Refill Stations across the Isle of Man.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘Plastic pollution is a critical issue and one that negatively impacts the environment, wildlife and, potentially, our own health. ‘The Island has a great community spirit and people are becoming increasingly more aware of environmental issues, so the expanded Refill Refreshed scheme has the potential to become embedded in people’s everyday life. ‘Disposable items are relatively new to society and we could easily live without them, so it is about planning ahead and having refillable items with you – it could make all the difference to our Biosphere.’

The Refill app can be downloaded for Apple, and for Android.

UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man holds the licence for Refill Isle of Man. Refill is run by City to Sea, a not-for-profit organisation that campaigns to prevent marine plastic pollution.