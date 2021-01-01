General Election 2021: Guide produced to help student voters

Voting age students will receive a free guide in the run up to this year’s Isle of Man General Election in a bid to boost participation.

‘The Island’s Future’ has been designed to encourage 16-18 year-olds to engage in the political process and highlighting the importance of using their vote. It also provides information about how to register, constituencies, and what to do on the day.

The booklet was designed jointly by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and the Cabinet Office, and will be distributed to schools ahead of the House of Keys election on 23 September.

Manx Politics is currently taught in schools at both primary and secondary level, and a new scheme of learning for pupils in Year 10 has now been finalised. This is in addition to the existing curriculum and informal learning which covers local political issues.

There is also a specific online course this year for all school age voters covering the importance of registering to vote, which can be completed by students in years 10 to 13.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘I hope this helpful guide can encourage more young people to engage in politics. Over the past year we have seen a steady rise in interest due to the pandemic, climate change and a range of local issues and we want to help young people have their voices heard.’

Isle of Man residents will elect 24 MHKs in September to represent them in the House of Keys and Tynwald. Only those who appear on the electoral register are entitled to vote.