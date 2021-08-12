Summer writing challenge for young nature lovers

Young people who love nature and the outdoors are invited to take part in writing challenge this summer.

After a successful launch year in 2020, Young Nature Blogger 2021 is again open to contributions from people aged 21 or under.

Entrants should write up to 500 words about Manx nature and send it in with their own photos and/or drawings, if they wish to add these.

The challenge is run by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, Manx Wildlife Trust and Isle of Man Newspapers.

Entries should be sent to Biosphere@gov.im accompanied by the entrant’s name, age, email address and phone number. Photos should be at least 1MB and no bigger than 5MB and should be sent separate to, and not embedded in, documents. The challenge closes on 12 August 2021.

Entries will be judged by Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, Leigh Morris, CEO of Manx Wildlife Trust, and Richard Butt, Editor of Isle of Man Newspapers.

Winners will receive Manx Wildlife Trust goodie bags and their blogs will feature in Isle of Man Newspapers’ titles and on its website, as well as in MWT’s Manx Nature magazine.

Minister Boot said:

‘We are so lucky to live in a UNESCO Biosphere. Being out in, connecting with and noticing nature in our Biosphere is good for wellbeing and we encourage young writers to explore this summer and share their unique observations with us.’

Leigh Morris said:

‘We hope Young Nature Blogger 2021 inspires young people to engage with our wonderful Manx nature, be amazed at the diversity we have, and learn why it’s so important that we all nurture and care for it so that it remains wonderful for generations to come.’

Richard Butt said:

‘I look forward to publishing the work of some fresh new writing talent, in celebration of Manx nature.’

UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Programme promotes conservation, learning and sustainable development. This year, four other UK and Ireland UNESCO Biospheres are joining UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and running Young Nature Blogger 2021.

The first prize winners from the Isle of Man and from each participating Biosphere will be judged for an overall UK and Ireland Biosphere prize.