Vaccination rollout passes 50,000 doses milestone

More than 51,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in the Isle of Man, including 36,000 first doses.

The milestone comes at the same time as the completion of issuing vaccination invitations to everyone in the nine priority groups of Phase 1. It means that all adults over the age of 50, those aged 16-64 with underlying conditions and front line care workers have all now been invited to register for their vaccination.

Minster for Health and Social Care David Ashford MHK said:

‘More than 51,000 doses administered on the Island is a great landmark to hit in the vaccination rollout. Not only this, but we have also administered at least one dose to three-quarters of Phase 1. ‘I am incredibly proud of the hard work shown by everyone involved in the programme. We are making great progress in protecting our most vulnerable against this virus and that is down to this team.’

Upon receiving a vaccination letter, people are asked to register as soon as possible either online or by calling 111.

