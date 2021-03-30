One new case of COVID-19 detected – 30 March 2021

One new case of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man. It cannot currently be linked to other cases.

All individuals are self-isolating along with members of their household and further tests will be offered. Contact tracing continues.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 340, with eight people in hospital, none of whom is in intensive care.

Chief Minister Howard Quayle MHK said:

'After four days of no new unexplained cases I know it will be disappointing for everyone in our community to see a new case that we cannot currently trace back to someone else with the virus. Contact tracing is continuing and the team are hopeful they may yet be able to identify a link to an existing case.'

The dashboard displaying the latest COVID-19 statistics has been updated as of 4pm.