Option for benefits and pensions to be paid directly to bank accounts

In light of the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19 and the associated limitations on movement, the Treasury is reminding people who receive their state pensions or benefits at a post office using their MiCard that they can be paid directly into their bank account instead. This facility is available for all benefit types.

Anyone who is currently getting their benefits or pensions by MiCard who would like to transfer to having direct payments to their bank account should telephone 685131, 685098 or 685092.

Commenting on the matter Ralph Peake MHK, Political Member with responsibility for Social Security said:

‘We understand that the vast majority of the public are doing their very best to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and limiting their movement as much as possible. We must ensure that people can continue to access their benefits and pensions throughout this challenging period, and remind them therefore, that the option to have them paid directly into their bank account instead, is available.’

Customers who don’t have a bank account can continue to collect their pensions or benefits by MiCard. There is also the option to nominate another person to collect pensions and benefits at a post office on your behalf. Anyone who would like to do so should email SSD@gov.im.